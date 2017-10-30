Jerry Beck remembers 'Jeek' at D-B alumni event

KINGSPORT — “Jeek” Sensabaugh will never be inducted into the Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Hall of Fame, although he grew up and graduated from a public high school in Kingsport and excelled in sports and other ways during high school, college and beyond.

Retired Sullivan County Criminal Court Judge Jerry Beck was inducted into the Hall of Fame on Thursday and spoke to more than 200 people gathered for the event. Some of his remarks at the ninth annual ceremony at the Marriott Conference Resort and Convention Center focused on Sensabaugh.

John Earl Sensabaugh, despite his athletic prowess, can never be nominated for the honor Beck received. That is because of the color of Sensabaugh’s skin and the pre-integration times in which he graduated high school in the Model City in the early 1960s.

Beck said Sensabaugh, the “Sensabaugh before Gerald and Coty,” was known as “Jeek.” The elder Sensabaugh died Aug. 28, 2017, half a century after the closing of Douglass High School and integration of black students into Dobyns-Bennett when Kingsport City Schools ended the practice of separate schools for black and white students.

Beck said as modern Kingsport celebrates its 100th anniversary of incorporation and the One Kingsport initiative, residents and leaders should remember Sensabaugh and others like him in the city’s history.

Sensabaugh graduated from Douglass in 1962. He played football, basketball and baseball in the Tri-State Conference and then attended Livingston College in Salisbury, N.C., where he played football. A college football injury meant interest from the Oakland Raiders would not come to pass, so in 1966 he volunteered for the Army and did two tours in Vietnam before returning to Kingsport. He worked at Eastman Chemical Co. for 31 years.

Beck, a contemporary of Sensabaugh, said he once played basketball with Sensabaugh at Borden Mill Park.

Sensabaugh’s wife, Douglass graduate Pamela Rutledge Sensabaugh, and daughter Marchita Sensabaugh, both of Kingsport, attended the Hall of Fame induction. Daughter Meleka Sensabaugh Arnett of Memphis could not attend.

“He was just one of the guys,” Beck said. “We’ve come a long way.”