Benchmark Home Loans of Johnson City and Kingsport named 'Branch of the Year'

Benchmark Home Loans announced that the branches of Johnson City and Kingsport have been honored by Benchmark Corporate Offices in Plano, Texas with the company’s most prestigious award, “Branch of the Year.”

Benchmark’s Chief Executive Officer, Brian McKinney said: “During our annual sales meeting, Benchmark recognizes many of our Loan Officers and Branches for outstanding production results. However, there is much more to building sustainable culture than hitting the numbers. The Benchmark Branch of the Year award is a very special accolade given annually to our branch team who most exemplifies our core values and lives them every day. Through their character, community outreach, and willingness to help other Benchmark branches, the Owners and Executive team at Benchmark proudly recognize our team located in Johnson City and Kingsport, TN as our Branch of the Year.”

Benchmark Home Loans is a community of mortgage professionals, consisting of 70 branches nationwide, which are united by the Benchmark Core Values: Relationship, Positive Attitude, Excellence, Dynamic, Success.

Steve Reed, Branch Manager said, “We are extremely honored to have received the Branch of the Year award. As a Branch Manager, I am truly grateful to Benchmark Corporate Office for recognizing our team’s dedication, compassion, and hard work. We are truly thankful to work for an organization that has set the standard of excellence in our industry. “

About Benchmark Home Loans: Benchmark Home Loans (Ark-La-Tex Financial Services, LLC NMLS #2143) 4138 Bristol Highway, Suite 4, Johnson City, TN 37601 and 333 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660 Phone: 423-232-0111 offers customers a wide range of quality mortgage loan products.