Open House to be Held Nov. 7 at King University’s Kingsport Campus

KINGSPORT — King University will host an Open House 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, at the university’s Kingsport campus at 104 E. Main St. in Downtown Kingsport.

“We are excited to host this Open House on Nov. 7,” said Mona Salyer, assistant vice president for GPS Enrollment Management Tri-Cities at King. “The Downtown Kingsport campus is designed to meet the needs of adults in the surrounding region seeking to complete their degree. The Kingsport campus provides community members easy access to a quality education right here in their own back yard.”

Visitors will have the opportunity to tour the campus as well as meet one-on-one with faculty, speak with enrollment counselors, and learn more about financial options. There will be refreshments and door prizes, and application fees are waived for all who attend. “We would also love for our neighbors in the Downtown Kingsport business community to visit the Open House for a tour and refreshments,” Salyer said.

“Our Graduate & Professional Studies (GPS) program is tailored to reduce the challenges facing the adult learner,” Salyer said. “Time and access is often a barrier for students to finish their degrees. By offering classes in convenient locations, one night per week, the working adult may obtain their degree in as little as 16 months and open the door for professional advancement.”

Degree offerings at the Kingsport campus include baccalaureate degree options including Business Administration, Criminal Justice, Healthcare Administration, Nursing for Registered Nurses, and Psychology. Available master’s degree programs include Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Science in Nursing with the Family Nurse Practitioner concentration (MSN-FNP).

“Whether it is a personal goal or a step toward furthering their career, King is making it easier for working adults throughout the region in their quest to obtain their degree,” said Salyer. “

Contact King’s Office of Admissions at admissions@king.edu or toll-free at (800) 362-0014 for additional information. You may also apply online at http://apply.king.edu.