Tennessee testing task force to reconvene

The task force will continue to analyze feedback and results from TNReady testing, and specific topics will include an analysis on the first full year of testing, score return timeline and formative assessments used by districts, according to TDOE Director of Communications Sara Gast. Task force members will be named in early November and will be representative of stakeholder groups, as it has in the past. The first meeting of the task force is tentatively set for December.

The Assessment Task Force was first convened by McQueen in 2015. To date, recommendations from the Assessment Task Force have led to changes over the last two years, including test reductions, test administration changes, improved score reports and the state’s ACT retake opportunity. Additional information, including meeting dates and details on how to access the meeting presentations, will be posted on the TDOE website at tn.gov/education/ as soon as it is available, Gast said.