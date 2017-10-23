logo

no avatar
Hawkins County Board of Education

Hawkins school board member hosting public forum on school policy

COMMUNITY CONTRIBUTOR • Today at 12:39 PM

CHURCH HILL — Chris Christian, Hawkins County School Board Member, 2nd District, would like to invite the public to attend an open informational meeting to assist the community in having a better understanding of our schools on Tuesday Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Church Hill City Hall Court Room.

Chris Christian: “We will be reviewing school policies in reference to how they relate to state law and how these policies affect the students, and also allow the opportunity for questions to be asked on any topic any parent may have in relation to the schools.”

“My goal is to help the community become more informed and have a better understanding of the school system by sharing information.”

“It is my hopes by sharing information I will have a better understanding of the parents, students, and tax payers I represent because it's not my school, it's "OUR" school.”

Recommended for You