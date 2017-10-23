Hawkins school board member hosting public forum on school policy

Chris Christian: “We will be reviewing school policies in reference to how they relate to state law and how these policies affect the students, and also allow the opportunity for questions to be asked on any topic any parent may have in relation to the schools.”

“My goal is to help the community become more informed and have a better understanding of the school system by sharing information.”

“It is my hopes by sharing information I will have a better understanding of the parents, students, and tax payers I represent because it's not my school, it's "OUR" school.”