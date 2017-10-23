Hawkins Rescue Squad honors members battling cancer

Members of public safety organizations such as ours are no different from the ones we serve and are not exempt from things like cancer.

In the public safety world, many times members are spending more time with their fellow members than their own families. As a result of this, a tight family is formed among the organization.

When one of our own has to face terrible things like cancer, that family among the organization comes together and supports those members affected.

Hawkins County Rescue Squad currently has five members battling different forms of cancer. In honor of Cancer Awareness Month, those members currently battling cancer and recently won the battle were presented a pink HCRS shirt.

We encourage you to keeps those affected and those that have been affected by cancer in your thoughts and prayers.

We would like to say a special thank you to those that made this possible: Captain Donnie Hawkins, Hawkins County Rescue Squad Board of Directors, Rescue Technician Brad Fields, and Rocky Top Grafix-Newport, TN.

By Corey Young