ECU donates funds to Daniel Boone Center

The center is being constructed near Kane Gap in Duffield, where a portion of the original Wilderness Road passes in much the same condition as it was in Daniel Boone’s day. It will present exhibits and educational programs that will demonstrate how the trail became a major migration and transportation route connecting east and west. It will also highlight the unique culture created by the travelers inspired to travel the trail, as well as detailing the experiences of the early pioneers on their journey and the legacy they left behind.

“ECU is so excited to be a part of this project that honors the Daniel Boone Wilderness Trail and the surrounding area. We’re fortunate to live in an area with such a rich and diverse history, and we want to be sure this history is celebrated and presented in a format that makes people want to come learn more and tell others about it,” said Olan O. Jones Jr., CEO and president of Eastman Credit Union.

The center will be a hub for a series of historic and educational centers including Cumberland Gap National Historic Park, Wilderness Road State Park, Natural Tunnel State Park, the Netherland Inn and Sycamore Shoals State Park that collectively tell the story of the Wilderness trail and those who traveled it.

“The mission of the Daniel Boone Wilderness Trail Foundation is to create educational and recreational opportunities that highlight the history of the trail and foster regional tourism and economic growth. The generosity of Eastman Credit Union brings us one step closer to doing just that,” said Bob McConnell, president of the Board of Directors of the Daniel Boone Wilderness Trail Foundation.

ECU’s donation will be used to fund exhibits in the center. The center is expected to open in early 2018.