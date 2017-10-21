logo

TCAT Elizabethton

TCAT offering free retail certification training

Community Contributor Bob Robinson • Today at 12:30 PM

ELIZABETHTON —The Tennessee College of Applied Technology has joined the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency and Insight Education and Training Center in Johnson City to offer free National Retail Federal (NRF) certification training the week of Oct. 30.

The training will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Room 112 of the TCAT Elizabethton Administration Building on the Main Campus, located at 426 Highway 91 north, across from the Elizabethton Municipal Airport. A hiring event will be held at the conclusion of the training.

Free textbooks and lunch will be provided to participants. The initial class will be limited to 24 applicants on a first-come, first-served basis. Additional classes will be offered if there is a sufficient demand, officials said.

Led by instructor Mike Cummings of Insight, the NRF training includes retail fundamentals, communication and teamwork, problem solving, customer service, inventory tracking and payment procedures. A timed exam will be held on the final day of the training for NRF certification.

“It is critical that individuals have necessary job skills for a successful career,” said Dean Blevins, president of TCAT Elizabethton. “The NRF certification training is being offered on a complimentary basis to strengthen the employment base in the region.” Funding was made possible by a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

To register for the NRF certification training, contact Cummings at the Insight Education and Training Center, phone (423) 926-6777. Registration will also be held on the first day of the classes at TCAT Elizabethton.

