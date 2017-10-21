TCAT offering free retail certification training

The training will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Room 112 of the TCAT Elizabethton Administration Building on the Main Campus, located at 426 Highway 91 north, across from the Elizabethton Municipal Airport. A hiring event will be held at the conclusion of the training.

Free textbooks and lunch will be provided to participants. The initial class will be limited to 24 applicants on a first-come, first-served basis. Additional classes will be offered if there is a sufficient demand, officials said.

Led by instructor Mike Cummings of Insight, the NRF training includes retail fundamentals, communication and teamwork, problem solving, customer service, inventory tracking and payment procedures. A timed exam will be held on the final day of the training for NRF certification.

“It is critical that individuals have necessary job skills for a successful career,” said Dean Blevins, president of TCAT Elizabethton. “The NRF certification training is being offered on a complimentary basis to strengthen the employment base in the region.” Funding was made possible by a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

To register for the NRF certification training, contact Cummings at the Insight Education and Training Center, phone (423) 926-6777. Registration will also be held on the first day of the classes at TCAT Elizabethton.