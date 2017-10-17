logo

Christian humor, poetry book raising money for ministries

CHURCH HILL — Former NASA firefighter and Church Hill alderman Bill Killen recently published a book called "Then Sings My Soul" which is a collection of short stories, Christian humor, poetry, “Kids in Church” and Church Bulletin Bloopers collected over the past thirty years.

Included are works from family and friends as well as several poems and short stories written by Bill Killen.

Proceeds will be donated to the Fellowship of Christian Firefighters and Of One Accord Ministries.

Book orders will be shipped beginning in November, 2017

Each book is $19.95 + $4.05 U.S. shipping/handling.

Email nschsto@charter.net for special pricing for 3 or more books to the same address. Make Checks or Money Orders Payable to Bill Killen.

Mail to:

Bill Killen

526 Whitetail Road

Church Hill, TN 37642

