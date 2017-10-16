Dave Says: Can a rental make $$$?

What is your opinion of buying a vacation home, then renting it out when you’re not there?

—J.P.

Dear J.P.,

I see nothing wrong with it, as long as you’re buying with cash and you’re also debtfree. A vacation home is a wonderful “extra” as you start building wealth. Remember though, it’s still basically a very large, very expensive toy. In most cases it will go up in value, and if you rent it, it might become something of a money maker for you.

You’ll probably make some money, but in most cases there will be several weeks during a year when it sits empty. So, they’re not really great investment properties. But if you can handle all that emotionally and financially — and you’re not looking for it to be a big-time investment that will make you rich – you’ll be fine.

—Dave

Dear Dave,

My wife and I are on Baby Step 2 of your plan. We have about $60,000 in debt left to pay off before we’ll be debt-free, and a household income of $140,000 a year. We have one child, but we would like to expand our family. We would have to do this using in vitro fertilization. A doctor has given us a ballpark figure of about $20,000 for the procedure. Should we wait until we’re debt-free to have this done?

—Jim

Dear Jim,

I would urge you not to accept the first opinion and pricing model you receive on something like this. I’ve heard prices of $35,000, but that includes as many attempts as it takes until your wife becomes pregnant. I’ve also heard of single attempts priced at $7,500 each.

If it doesn’t work, pay off a little more debt, pause the debt payoff, and try for a baby again.

—Dave

Follow Dave on the web at daveramsey.com and on Twitter at @DaveRamsey.