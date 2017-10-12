Rogersville Water Commission honored for 50 years of fluoridation

“These communities have been optimally fluoridating their water since 1966,” said Dr. Alisa Cade, Dental Director for the Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Office. “The whole community benefits. Children and adults alike, have less tooth decay and fewer cavities thanks to fluoridated water.”

Community water fluoridation began in Grand Rapids, Michigan in 1945 and in Milan, Tennessee in 1951.

Studies of children in Tennessee showed a 75% decline in tooth decay in children’s permanent teeth between the early 1950’s and 1988.

“Dental caries, or cavities, is the most common chronic childhood disease. Community water fluoridation not only helps prevent oral disease, it improves overall health of our community members,” said Garnet Southerland, Director of Hawkins County Health Departments in Rogersville and Church Hill.

More than 100 national and international agencies have recognized the health benefits of community water fluoridation including the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Dental Association, Mayo Clinic, and World Health Organization.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have identified community water fluoridation 1 of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th Century.

