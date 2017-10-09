﻿Rogersville 38th annual Heritage Days Schedule, Oct. 13-15

Friday, Oct. 13

* 3 p.m. — Chili cookoff

* 4:30 p.m — Children’s Costume Contest

* 5:30 p.m. — Parade

* 6 p.m. — Cruise-In with live music.

Saturday, Oct. 14

* 10 a.m. — Opening ceremony: Tennessee Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard, Cherokee High School Drum Corps, National Anthem and Invocation.

* 10 a.m.- 6p.m.— Craft Booths, Food Court, Demonstrators Yard, and Young’uns’ Yard, Quilt Show, Antique Farm Equipment Show, Mixed Media Art Show, Dance Stage, and Music on the Main Stage.

* Noon to 7 p.m. — Mary’s Spirit and Fine Wines moonshine tasting at 212 Washington St.

* Noon — Antique Tractor Parade

* 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. — Demonstrations by the 12th Tennessee Cavalry Battalion at Crockett Spring Park, South Rogers Street.

Sunday, Oct. 15

* Noon-6 p.m. — Craft Booths, Food Court, Demonstrators Yard, and Young’uns Yard, Quilt Show, Antique Farm Equipment Show, Mixed Media Art Show, Dance Stage, and Music on the Main Stage.

* 2 p.m. — Antique Tractor Parade.