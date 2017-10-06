Wonder Woman popular Halloween 2017 costume

“Wonder Woman has been big already,” said Rachel Townsend, costume manager for Celebrate that is part of East Tennessee Rent-Alls in Johnson City. “Last year it was Suicide Squad because of the movie.”

Anthony Starnes, manager of the Party Division of Action Rentals, agreed that Wonder Woman is popular this Halloween because of the recent big screen reboot of the classic comic book character that dates back to 1941. The character also was the star of a live-action 1970s television show.

“Super heroes are a big thing, anything movie related,” Starnes said. “Wonder Woman’s really big, and also the Avengers.”

Both business have costumes available for purchase, with Townsend saying the split at Rent-Alls is about half the customers renting and the others purchasing and Starnes saying the Action Rentals business leans more toward rentals.

“Some people still buy one every year,” Townsend said. “We deal mainly with adults.” She said some rent multiple costumes for multiple parties. Starnes said that Action used to rent children’s costumes but not anymore, although the business does rent mascot costumes for use at birthday parties.

Rental prices can vary, depending on the costume and its complexity and quality, from $25 or $30 to $65 or more, not always including accessories. So these costumes are definitely not a sheet with incorrectly placed eye holes like the one Charlie Brown wore in the iconic 1966 Peanuts cartoon “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

Townsend said other popular costumes year after year are 1970s disco ensembles, the 1960s hippie look and the 1920s flappers and gangsters. She also said any super hero is a mainstay, as are Dracula, Frankenstein and other movie monsters. Starnes said costumes of It, Elvira and the Wizard of Oz also are perennial favorites.

“This year Star Wars is big again” with the introduction of a new movie last year, she said. “Star Trek not so much.”

Starnes said Action doesn’t even rent Star Trek costumes, although with enough advance notice both businesses can try to order costumes for purchase or possibly for rent. Both said popular selections start to be rented or sold out by early October.

East Tennessee Rent-Alls, 3711 Bristol Highway, Johnson City, 37601, is open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Action Rentals and Sales, 1861 N. Eastman Road, is open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Halloween Express in Johnson City, open seasonally, also sells adult as well as children’s costumes. Big box stores such as Walmart, Kmart and Target are among retailers that sell children’s costumes and some adult ones.

According to the History Channel online at history.com, Halloween costumes are more than just a 20th Century creation since dressing in them was once thought of as a way to get rid of ghosts.

Halloween “is thought to have originated with the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off roaming ghosts. In the Eighth Century, Pope Gregory III designated Nov 1 as a time to honor all saints and martyrs; the holiday, All Saints’ Day, incorporated some of the traditions of Samhain,” the website says.

“The evening before was known as All Hallows’ Eve and later Halloween,” according to the website. “Over time, Halloween evolved into a secular, community-based event characterized by child-friendly activities such as trick-or-treating. In a number of countries around the world, as the days grow shorter and the nights get colder, people continue to usher in the winter season with gatherings, costumes and sweet treats.”

For adults, the two costume purveyors said picking the right costume can help make Halloween gatherings more enjoyable and memorable.