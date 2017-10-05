Credit union awarded $916,000 for lending programs for underserved consumers

A U.S. Treasury program, the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund was created in the 1990s to address the lack of access to capital investment financing for small businesses and to help families that have an over-reliance on payday lenders and check-cashing outlets. The fund promotes economic revitalization in distressed communities across the country by providing financial assistance and information to community development financial institutions.

CEO Ron Scott said the credit union has vigorously pursued a “mission-driven focus” since becoming a Community Development Financial Institution in 2013.

Without ACFCU, Scott said “27 percent of unbanked or underbanked people” in the company’s three-state service area “have little choice but to turn to predatory lenders.”

“This award will help us reach even more of the consumers who lack options in the mainstream financial sector,” Scott said.

Jeff Keeling, vice president of communications for ACFCU, said the funding will be used to help start and expand small businesses and to help families buy homes, vehicles and other life necessities.

Keeling said the impact of the CDFI award will be increased by credit union’s focus on improving financial stability through partnerships with nonprofit community organizations that provide financial coaching.

Michael Cummings, CEO of nonprofit Insight Training and Educational Center in Johnson City, credited ACFCU with “providing entrepreneurship opportunities and giving families access to financial services that help them move forward rather than stay stuck in the trap of predatory lending.”

Keeling said a centerpiece of the credit union’s CDFI funding application was a plan to expand its 80/20 program that allows qualified families to access home loan down payments through a second mortgage. The 80/20 programs augments ACFCU $2.1 million Project Reinvest, a two-year downpayment assistance program that is helping 200 families with $10,500 in down payment assistance, Keeling said.

Fred Robinson, president and CEO of the Tennessee Credit Union League, described ACFCU as “a shining example of a credit union that is true to its mission by providing access to mainstream financial services like home ownership and financial literacy to the underbanked.”

Scott said, “We’re grateful to the CDFI fund for funding our application and look forward to leveraging the award to serve families and businesses in our communities.”

According to Keeling, ACFCU is one of only three credit union CDFIs in the local region and the only one in the region to receive a 2017 CDFI fund award. Nationwide, 49 credit unions received CDFI awards in 2017.

CDFI Director Annie Donovan said the “CDFIs are breaking down barriers, doing the things that others so often say are not possible.”