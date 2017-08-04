Tusculum named College of Distinction

Tusculum students earned college credit and valuable life experience while participating in study abroad programs, as well as through service learning, learning communities and internships.

“We’re so happy to award Tusculum for developing skills relevant to graduates’ lives,” said Tyson Schritter, executive editor for Colleges of Distinction. “High student engagement in college is one of the keys to a successful undergraduate education. With an increasing emphasis on hands-on learning techniques, Colleges of Distinction applauds Tusculum for practicing methodologies that prepare students for their futures.”

Schools must demonstrate results across the four Distinctions - engaged students, great teaching, vibrant community and successful outcomes. High school counselors and educators make nominations, and each school is evaluated on key indicators including student engagement, student empowerment and curricular innovation.

“There are so many considerations when choosing a college home,’ said Dr. Paul Pinckley, vice president of enrollment management and marketing at Tusculum. “Considering value is a critical component. When you choose Tusculum College, it is an investment you make in the rest of your life.”

Pinckley added 75 percent of recently surveyed alumni reported obtaining a position in their field of study within nine months of graduation. Additionally, 95 percent of recently surveyed alumni reported that Tusculum prepared them well for their current job or graduate studies.

“From the very beginning students at Tusculum are supported by our robust Career Services Office,” said Dr. Pinckley. “Through the Pioneer Certified program students gain valuable experience related to job hunting, portfolio development, interviewing, networking, internships, meal etiquette, job shadowing, career fairs and professionalism.”

Colleges that have distinguished themselves in each of the four distinctions and that have demonstrated dedication to enriching student outcomes through innovative learning opportunities are then invited to join Colleges of Distinction.

The annual process to select the nation’s Colleges of Distinction also includes a review of each institution’s freshman experience, as well as its general education program, strategic plan, and alumni success and satisfaction measures.

To view Tusculum’s profile or to find more information about the innovative learning experiences it offers, visit CollegesofDistinction.com.

Tusculum College, the first college in Tennessee and the 28th oldest in the nation, is a liberal arts institution committed to utilizing the civic arts in developing educated citizens distinguished by academic excellence, public service and qualities of Judeo-Christian character. Approximately 1,800 students are enrolled on the main campus in Greeneville and two off-site locations in East Tennessee. The academic programs for both traditional-aged students and working adults served through the Graduate and Professional Studies program are delivered using focused calendars.