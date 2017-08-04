Finding the right truck for four wheeling, camping

For instance, a smaller gasoline-powered truck might be best for a young family that likes to tent camp or pull a small tag along trailer on weekends, such as a Chevrolet Colorado or a GMC Canyon. However, a family that wants to tow a larger camper across country needs a diesel-powered three-quarter-ton truck like the GMC Sierra 2500. or Silvarado 2500. In the middle is a Silvarado or Sierra 1500, both half-ton trucks.

But for someone with hardcore four wheeling adventures in mind, Tom Lyman, salesman at Courtesy Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac and Subaru, said a new ZR2 Chevrolet Colorado can go off roading where others can’t. With the flip of a switch, a “one-wheel pull” can keep the truck moving when the other three wheels are spinning. He also said that truck and others in the General Motors Corp. lines have the same creature comforts as cars. Most all also come with rear-view cameras, and the 1500 and 2500 trucks have trailer hitches and lighting hookups standard.

For instance, Lyman said that he recently had a customer looking at a 1500 but he ended up getting a 2500 because he needed to tow a 20,000-pound trailer out west and back with a gooseneck hitch. He said it isn’t all about a truck being able to pull the weight since the braking system must be able to stop the truck and trailer, too.

From grocery getters to lawnmower haulers, weekend campers and gone-all-summer pulling a home away from home behind them, Lyman said that most potential truck buyers who come to the dealership, 1220 E. Stone Drive, these days have a good idea what they want and have looked at features on the Internet. He said the period from around federal income tax rebate time in the spring through the fall is prime truck-buying season.

“They come in here already know what they want. Getting there on price, that’s the big thing,” Lyman said. The dealership sells more trucks than cars, he said, adding that with maintenance and mileage being comparable a truck retains more resale and trade value than a car. Prices for new trucks, like cars, vary, although the dealers offers pre-owned trucks of various makes and models.

Recently on the lot at Courtesy was a Silverado 2500 LT2 crew cab with the 6.5-liter Duramax turbo diesel engine mated to an Allison transmission. The engine, tweaked for 2017 models, as 455 horsepower and 9100 foot pounds of torque. Although not rated for fuel mileage by the federal government, he said the trucks would get 15 to 17 miles per gallon. He said the 1500s get about 22 mpg highway and the Canyons/Colorados about 24 to 27 mpg, depending on whether a four-cylinder or six-cylinder gas engine is used.

Diesels get better mileage, about 28 in the small trucks, but cost more up front: about $9,000 more in the 1500 or 2500 trucks and about $4,000 or $5,000 in the smaller trucks. The diesel engines, topped in the bigger trucks with a hood scoop, will last longer than gas engines but also sometimes require more expensive maintenance. He said financing can be extended up to 84 months.

The truck was outfitted with a lift package and listed for $79,660; otherwise it would have been north of $50,000. Another truck, an Alaska edition Chevrolet Silvarado with special markings and tires/wheel combination, listed for $55,500. He said most owners don’t use such new trucks in serious four-wheel adventures but that some do four-wheeling with them.

Although not every truck looks ready to conquer four wheeling or mountain climbing, he said Courtesy sells few two-wheel-drive trucks, probably about one for every 20 or 25 four-wheel-drive trucks.

Options for the smaller trucks are extended or crew (full four-door) cabs, while the 1500 and 2500 models have regular, extended and crew options. For him, he said the difference is that he could ride comfortably to Florida in a crew cab but only to Knoxville in the extended cabs with less rear seat room.