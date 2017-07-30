Tennessee Senate honors 'On Top of Old Smoky’ album

The recognition came after the project was named one of three recipients of the 2017 Innovative Product of the Year award by the Public Lands Alliance, a non-profit network of over 120 organizations dedicated to the preservation, enrichment and enjoyment of America's public lands, including its national parks.

In Joint Resolution 265, the Tennessee Senate formally honored and congratulated the GSMA for its work, thanking them for their "dedicated and thorough understanding of our State's precious natural resources." The GSMA, a non-profit organization, has supported the Great Smoky Mountains National Park since 1963, providing more than $34 million to the park and promoting education, interpretation, and research activities.

ETSU's Department of Appalachian Studies and its Bluegrass, Old Time and Country Music Studies faculty and students played a large role in the project, which was also named "Best Tribute Album" at the 15th annual Independent Music Awards.

According to producer Dr. Ted Olson, a professor of Appalachian Studies at ETSU, the album contains "23 never-before-released performances of the classic American folk music repertoire" and features some current artists and musicians "who respect older performing styles and older repertoire."

The songs on the album are new interpretations of recordings captured in the late 1930s by Joseph Hall, a linguist from southern California who was hired by the National Park Service to document the speech of people being displaced due to the creation of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. His recordings were released in 2010 on the Grammy-nominated album "Old-Time Smoky Mountain Music."

Contributing artists include Appalachian and folk music luminaries Dolly Parton, Norman Blake, Bryan Sutton, Alice Gerrard, Tony Trischka, Dom Flemons, Jody Stecher and David Holt, among many others.

According to ETSU Recording Laboratory manager Ben Bateson, who also served as tracking engineer for "On Top of Old Smoky," 15 of the 23 songs were captured inside the university's studio, while all mastering was completed by John Fleenor, media collections manager in the university's Archives of Appalachia.

Additional ETSU faculty who participated in the project were Associate Professor of Appalachian Studies Roy Andrade (associate producer and recording artist) and adjunct faculty members Ed Snodderly and Travis Stuart (recording artists). Current and former students who served as recording artists on the project include Corbin Hayslett, Amythyst Kiah, Kalia Yeagle, Josh Goforth and Karl Smakula.

The ETSU Department of Appalachian Studies, established in 2008, is the only full academic department devoted to study of the Appalachian region. The department houses the Bachelor of Arts in Bluegrass, Old Time and Country Music Studies and Master of Arts in Appalachian Studies programs, along with several academic minors, a graduate certificate program and a study-abroad program in Appalachian, Scottish and Irish Studies.

"On Top of Old Smoky" can be purchased through several online retailers, as well as directly from the GSMA. Proceeds from the album directly support the preservation of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. For more information, visit the GSMA online at www.smokiesinformation.org/ or call the ETSU Department of Appalachian Studies at 423-439-7072.