D-B names new assistant band director

KINGSPORT Kingsport City Schools is pleased to announce the appointment of Turner Hawkins as the assistant band director for the Dobyns-Bennett High School Band, effective immediately.

Hawkins is a native of Lexington, KY where he attended Lafayette High School and comes from a family of musicians; a third generation teacher, his parents have spent a combined 60 years serving young musicians in Virginia, Texas and Kentucky. In addition to a background in bassoon playing, Hawkins enjoyed a four-year marching career in Drum Corps International, including two years with the Madison Scouts and two years with the Concord Blue Devils, which included winning the 2015 World Championship.

“Turner Hawkins came highly recommended from very respected music professionals from as far away as Texas and California,” said Dobyns-Bennett High School Band Director Lafe Cook. “Seldom does a music educator of his youth have so many advocates. His experience as a performer in the top drum and bugle corps in America and the Concord California Blue Devils, helps us to continue to raise the bar on what we expect of ourselves as teachers, as well as what we expect from the hard working and dedicated students in the Dobyns-Bennett Band. We are excited to have him on our team!”

"I am very excited to join the Dobyns-Bennett team and work with one of the country’s premier band programs,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, with a major in music education and applied bassoon, from Transylvania University.