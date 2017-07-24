South, D-B student win National Merit scholarships

D-B graduate Joelle M. Jarjoura, who plans a career in business, has received a University of Tennessee, Knoxville National Merit Scholarship, while South High graudate Lauren H. Tranum, who plans a career in psychology, has received a scholarship from The University of South Carolina.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) July 17 announced about 900 additional winners of National Merit Scholarships ﬁnanced by colleges and universities. These Merit Scholar designees join over 3,200 other college-sponsored award recipients who were announced in June.

Ofﬁcials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the Finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program who will attend their institution. College-sponsored awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution ﬁnancing the scholarship. This year, 182 colleges and universities are sponsoring more than 4,000 Merit Scholarship awards. Sponsor colleges include 103 private and 79 public institutions located in 44 states and the District of Columbia.

This is the last group of National Merit designees to be announced in 2017 by NMSC. In three spring releases, NMSC announced winners of corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards, National Merit® $2500 Scholarship awards, and the ﬁ rst group of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards. This ﬁnal group of winners brings the number of 2017 National Merit Scholars to more than 7,500.