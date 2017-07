The R. Jack Fishman Library will also be changing hours. The library will be open 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., Monday through Friday, Aug. 7-25. On Aug. 28, the library will return to regular fall semester hours, 8 a.m. to 8:15 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. on Friday. Sunday hours will begin on Sept. 10.