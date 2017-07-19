D-B announces dates for obtaining class schedules, parking permits

Student schedules will be delivered via parent/guardian email address prior to August 3. Along with student schedules, a parking permit registration form will be attached to the email. Students who do not have a valid email address or do not have access to email may pick up schedules at the front office information desk as follows:

•Seniors may pick up their schedules and obtain parking permits on Thursday, Aug. 3 from 1 - 3:30 p.m. Band Seniors may come in at 12:30 p.m. during band camp lunch.

•Juniors may pick up their schedules and obtain parking permits on Friday, Aug.4 from 8:30 - 11 a.m. Band Juniors may come in at 8 a.m. prior to band camp.

•Sophomores may pick up their schedules and obtain parking permits on Friday, Aug. 4 from 12:30 - 3:30 p.m.

•Freshmen may pick up their schedules 30 minutes prior to their orientation session. Freshmen/new student orientation sessions will take place on Friday, August 4, 2017 in the Nancy Pridemore Theater.

◾Students with a last name beginning A-K are invited to attend the morning session from 9 - 10:30 a.m.

◾Students with a last name beginning L-Z are invited to attend the afternoon session from 12 - 1:30 p.m.

Students are reminded that a copy of their schedule and valid driver’s license are needed to obtain parking permits.

For more information, please contact Eric Freeman at Dobyns-Bennett High School Counseling Office at (423) 378-8409.