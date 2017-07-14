Tusculum info sessions on online healthcare management include Gray July 19

At the sessions for Tusculum's online Bachelor of Science in healthcare management, attendees may learn about the reduced tuition rate, meet with program leaders and explore the smooth admission process.

The first session will be held in Gray o4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at the Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union at 5034 Bobby Hicks Highway in Gray. The second session will be held in Knoxville 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Knoxville Regional Center at 1305 Centerpoint Blvd.

Both sessions are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Dr. Kathryn Wilhoit at (423) 444-3324 or kwilhoit@tusculum.edu. Information may also be found at tusculum.edu/hcm.

Tusculum College, the first college in Tennessee and the 28th oldest in the nation, is a liberal arts institution committed to providing a liberal arts education in a Judeo-Christian and civic arts environment, with pathways for career preparation, personal development and civic engagement. Approximately eighteen hundred students are enrolled on the main campus in Greeneville and two off-site locations in East Tennessee. The academic programs for both traditional-aged students and working adults served through the Graduate and Professional Studies program are delivered using focused calendars.