Students Gain Early “Access” to King University July 21

“Access King is designed for students who have been accepted and are planning to attend King University,” said Tom VerDow, director of Undergraduate Recruitment at King. “This orientation is a wonderful opportunity for incoming students and their families to gain access to the King experience, our academic foundations, the personalized support they will receive from our faculty and staff, and the welcoming nature of the King community.”

Events begin at 9 a.m. and continue throughout the day until 1:30 p.m. Participants will have the opportunity to interact with faculty, staff, and current students. Information-packed sessions are available for students and their parents. If they have not done so, participants will also receive a tour of the King campus. Lunch will be provided.

“Access King is a fun, streamlined, and engaging way to transition into college life,” said VerDow.

Students interested in attending Access King should contact King’s Office of Admissions at (800) 362-0014 or register online at http://access.king.edu.