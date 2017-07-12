Caroly Ferrell to chair NETWORKS, David Wagner rejoins board

The board at its Thursday meeting at Northeast State Community college approved Robinette Company’s Carolyn Ferrell, the former vice chairwoman, the new chairwoman, replacing John Campbell, who remains on the board. Campell is a former Johnson City and Kingsport city manager who once was CEO of NETWORKS.

The board also made former secretary-treasurer Bill Sumner of Bell Hellicopter vice chairman. The board voted to make new board member David Wagner, a former NETWORKS member, secretary treasurer. Wagner is market president for Bank of Tennessee in Bristol, Tenn., and Blountville. Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable appointed Wagner to replace the resigned Mitch Walters, a Bristol automobile businessman who served two terms as NETWORKS chairman. Walters is president of the Friendship family of dealerships in the region.