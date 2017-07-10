Wilson named Miller Perry Principal; Olinger to be principal of Blountville Elementary and Middle

Wilson is transferring from the principal position at Blountville Middle School and will begin his new assignment July 17. Wilson replaces Angie Baker, who is transferring to Central Heights Elementary.

In addition, Becky Olinger will now serve as principal of Blountville Elementary and Blountville Middle. She is the current principal of Blountville Elementary. Assistant Principal Earl Millard and an associate principal to be named in the coming weeks will join her administrative team for the Blountville campus.