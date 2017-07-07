Driver injured when pickup crashes into fallen tree

According to the Virginia State Police, at around 4:30 a.m. Trooper E.B. McIntyre was called to the scene on Route 58, where a large tree had fallen across both westbound lanes near Buzzards Roost. A 2015 Dodge Ram pickup hit the tree, ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and then overturned into the lanes of travel.

The driver of the pickup, the vehicle’s only occupant, was transported to Johnston Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, the VSP said. A second vehicle also struck the tree, but the driver was not injured.

No charges are anticipated, and the crash remains under investigation.