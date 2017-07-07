Downtown Kingsport offers diverse dining options

In the 44-block area considered the Model City’s downtown by the Downtown Kingsport Association, interim DKA Executive Director Emma Clark said a wide-ranging diversity of food offerings await folks who shop, live and work downtown.

“In downtown you certainly want a diversity of different things,” Clark said. “One of the things I love about downtown is you see a lot of local places pop up.” In addition, she said the chain eateries are owned by local or regional franchisees.

“I like personally that we have such a diverse group of restaurants,” Clark said.

Stir Fry Café came downtown before a lot of eateries located there, Clark said, and likely helped raise awareness of a market for restaurants. She said the restaurants compliment retail and residential downtown. It is across Broad Street from the Hokie Smoky Grill, the former Jan Mar Restaurant,

“They came in at a time when there weren’t a lot of places investing downtown,” Clark said.

Following is a list of restaurants and eateries downtown from DKA:

The Bagel Exchange, 107 W Center Street;

Barberito’s, 300 Clinchfield St.;

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, 300 Clinchfield St.;

Breaking Tradition, 235 E. Market St.;

Burger King, 315 Clinchfield Street;

Chef’s Pizzeria 254 W. New St.;

China Wok, 600 E Sullivan St.;

The Courtyard Restaurant, 201 E New St.;

Hibbert-Davis Urban Brews, 247 Broad St., Suite 101;

Hokie Smokie Grill, 114 Broad St.;

Hot Dog Hut, 1025 E Sullivan St.;

Kathy’s Korner, 245 E Market St.;

Macado’s, 210 Broad St.;

Little Cake, 231 Broad St.;

Model City Tap House, 324 Market St.;

Main Street Pizza, 242 E Main St.;

The Mezzanine Tea Room/Home Sweet Home, 122 Broad St.;

The Mustard Seed Cafe, 118 E Market St.;

The Nutty Java; 160 Broad St.;

Pal’s Sudden Service, 327 E Revere St.;

Papa’s & Beer, 330 Broad St.;

Seavers Bakery, 719 E Center St.;

Stir Fry Cafe, 125 Broad St.;

Southern Smoke, 301 W. Center St.;

Subway, 300 Clinchfield St., Suite 120;

Sweet & Savory, 316 Cumberland St.; and

Two Dads Cafe N Catering, 301 E Sullivan St.

In addition, the Food City at 300 Clinchfield St. has a dining area, and just slightly outside the 44-block downtown is Bistro 2 Go, 604 Donelson Drive. Also on the fringes of downtown are the Stop N Go Market, 798 West Center St. and Domino's Pizza, 714 W Center St.

As for the future, two additional restaurant locations in the 44-block area may be forthcoming. One may be a restaurant/retail/lofts in the former location of the Nickelodeon Pub, 302 E. Sullivan St., Clark said. The other may be in the Kingsport Grocery Co., 453 E. Main St., which has been purchased for possible loft/retail/restaurant development, Clark said.