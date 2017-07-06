logo

Northeast State Community College

Northeast State at Bristol hosts Tennessee Reconnect Fair July 13

Tom Wilson

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Northeast State Community College invites the public to learn more about returning to college at an Information Fair scheduled 6 p.m. to 7 p.m July 13 in the Northeast State at Bristol campus, 620 State Street, Suite 300.

The Office of Enrollment Services hosts this free informative session for non-traditional college adults seeking information about Tennessee Reconnect as well as younger students seeking more information about Tennessee Promise and how to enroll at Northeast State.

Attendees can get information about Admissions, Financial Aid, and Veterans’ Affairs among others. Fair attendees can meet with staff and learn more about the College and Tennessee Reconnect.

For more information about this event, contact Northeast State Enrollment Services at (423) 323-0229 or admissions@northeaststate.edu.

