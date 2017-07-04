Walters State sets four Tenenssee Reconnect info sessions July 10-13

• July 10 – Sevier County Campus, Cates-Cutshaw Hall

• July 11 – Morristown Campus, R. Jack Fishman Library

• July 12 – Claiborne County Campus, Auditorium

• July 13 – Greeneville/Greene County Campus, Room 100

A presentation is planned for 5:30 p.m to 6 p.m., but information will be available throughout the session.

“While Tennessee Reconnect doesn’t begin until fall 2018, we have some special events planned to help adult learners get ready. I encourage anyone interested to attend one of these workshops to learn about this life-changing scholarship and how we can assist you in accomplishing your educational goals,” said Dr. Tony Miksa, president of Walters State.

The informational workshops will spotlight special events planned by Walters State to help adult learners be prepared to succeed in college when the scholarship begins in fall 2018. Those attending will also have the chance to learn about majors available; evening and online classes; and the requirements of Tennessee Reconnect.

To be eligible for Tennessee Reconnect, individuals must have been a Tennessee resident for a year. Tennessee Reconnect students must complete the FAFSA for fall 2018 and deemed an independent student. Students must take at least six credit hours each semester at an approved institution and participate in an advising program. Tennessee Reconnect students must not have previously earned an associate’s or bachelor’s degree.

Some future Tennessee Reconnect students may be able to start taking classes this fall if they meet financial aid qualifications. Financial aid representatives will be at all four informational sessions to help prospective students complete the FAFSA for fall 2017.

“Many adults do not complete the FAFSA because they just assume they won’t qualify,” said Melissa Duff, director of the college’s Student Success Center and a key contact for Tennessee Reconnect.

“Those who do qualify may be able to start this year, with tuition paid by financial aid,” Duff added.

Tennessee Reconnect is similar to Tennessee Promise, which guarantees Tennessee residents graduating from high school two years at a community college without tuition.

The scholarship is a last-dollar scholarship, which means it pays any remaining tuition after other financial aid sources like Pell Grants have been applied.

Governor Bill Haslam signed the TN Reconnect bill into law at Walters State’s Morristown Campus in May.

For more information, call (423) 318-2337 or e-mail Stu.SuccessCtr@ws.edu.