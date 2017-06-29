Holston Army Ammunition Plant sets 2017 deer hunting schedule

Due to continued low deer numbers, the majority of areas on the installation in which gun hunting is allowed will be closed. As a result, all of this year’s drawn hunts will be archery-only.

HSAAP will implement the “Earn a Buck” program again this year and hunters who are drawn for any of this year’s hunts will be required to harvest and check-in a mature doe before being allowed to harvest a buck.

Once a hunter has checked-in a mature doe, they will be issued a buck permit and will be allowed to hunt a buck during the remainder of their hunt.

Any hunter who harvests a mature doe on any of this year’s hunts and fails to kill a buck during the remainder of the hunt, will automatically receive a special permit for a one-day buck hunt that will be held on the first weekend of the rifle season of the next year in which HSAAP holds hunts.

For those hunters who earn a buck permit, only bucks having at least 8 points may legally be harvested on HSAAP.

Applications must be received by July 28, 2017 in order to be considered in the drawing for this year’s hunts.

Individuals interested in obtaining an application for this year’s hunts may call the HSAAP hunting and fishing information line at 423-578-6291 for recorded information on where applications are available in the Tri-Cities area.

Applications are also available online at www.holstonwildlife.webs.com or may also be requested by mailing a self-addressed stamped envelope to:

Holston Army Ammunition Plant,

4509 West Stone Drive, Kingsport, Tennessee 37660

Attn: Deer Hunt Information