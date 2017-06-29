ETSU Storytelling Program coordinator to give fare well performance in July

Dr. Joseph Sobol will perform his virtuoso storytelling piece, “Jack and the Least Gal,” at 7 p.m. It is sponsored by the ETSU Storytelling Program and DJM Productions.

“Jack and the Least Gal” features traditional and original songs, wild humor and contemporary re-imaginings of familiar ancient tales. Sobol says it “explores the intricate interconnections between the characters and themes of the Appalachian wonder tales, weaving them together into a cycle of growth and adventure – an Appalachian ‘Into the Woods’ or ‘Hero with a Thousand Faces.’”

Sobol has been coordinator of the world-renowned graduate program in storytelling at ETSU since 2000, when he took the helm following the retirement of program founder and ETSU reading professor Dr. Flora Joy. Today, the storytelling concentration within ETSU’s Master’s Degree Program in Professional Communication is one of a few fully accredited graduate concentrations in professional and applied storytelling in the United States.

Sobol is a musician, folklorist and author, as well as a storyteller. He is the author of the award-winning musical theatre piece “In the Deep Heart’s Core: A Mystic Cabaret,” based on the works of Irish poet W.B. Yeats, along with “The Storyteller’s Journey,” a book on the American storytelling revival, and “The House Between Earth and Sky,” a guide to using folklore and storytelling in high school ESL (English-as-a-second-language) classrooms.

A performer and leading authority on the cittern, a British Isles predecessor of the guitar, Sobol has performed regularly with some of America’s top Irish traditional musicians. Among his recordings are the award-winning “Citternalia: Celtic Music for Cittern” and “Citternity: Celtic Cittern and Beyond.”

Sobol recently accepted an offer to become director of the George Ewart Evans Centre for Storytelling Research at the University of South Wales in Cardiff, United Kingdom, where he has previously served as a visiting scholar. He will depart ETSU and his home in Jonesborough soon after the July 20 show.

This performance is free and open to the public; donations to the ETSU Storytelling Program will be accepted. The program contains adult themes and may not be appropriate for children under 12.

The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre is located at 125.5 W. Main St., Jonesborough.

For more information, contact Sobol at 423-439-7863 or sobol@etsu.edu.