Cherokee NJROTC cadets participates in Leadership Academy

These cadets were volunteers selected by the Naval Science Instructors to attend the four day leadership training event which included Advanced Leadership School, Basic Leadership School, and Commanding Officer / Executive Officer (CO/XO) School. In all, 162 cadets from 20 Area Nine high school NJROTC’s attended the event.

CDR Merv Dial, NJROTC Area Nine Manager, was on site each day for Leadership Academy events that began with Physical fitness training at 0515 followed by breakfast and morning formation and colors at 0800. Cadets were then led to their perspective training stations by the Cadet Cadre’, who are graduates of the NJROTC Area Nine East Leadership academy.

All Leadership Academy cadets maintained a very busy and productive schedule throughout the training. Local veterans’ organizations donated scholarships for several cadets to attend the academy, to include: Disabled American Veterans (DAV), American Legion Post-21, and Tri-cities Military Affairs Council (TC-MAC). Without these scholarships some cadets would not have been able to attend the worthwhile training.

The purpose of the leadership academy is to help prepare selected NJROTC cadets for leadership roles in their respective units. The objectives of Leadership Academy are:

• To promote habits of orderliness and precision, and to develop respect for constituted authority.

• To challenge and motivate cadets to push toward their physical and intellectual limits. Cadets will continually be called upon to meet high standards of personal appearance, self-discipline, and meticulous attention to detail.

• To instill a high degree of personal honor, self-reliance, and confidence in each cadet by presenting a military environment in which cadets will be forced to rely upon themselves and their shipmates to study, work, and learn.

• To enhance the basic attitude, knowledge and skills required to practice the art of leadership.

Successful completion of NJROTC Leadership Academy includes passing a physical fitness test and a series of practical leadership activities. These usually include:

1. Leadership Characteristics for the Cadet Officer

2. Physical Fitness and the Leader

3. Field Leadership (orienteering)

4. Commanding Troops

6. Inspecting Troops

7. Sword Manual

8. Social Etiquette and Manners

9. Guidon Manual

Leadership Academy Graduates: Madison Williams, Kacee Jones, Jewel MacGregor, Abigail Berndt, Austin Meyers, Jaren Helton, Elizabeth Massengill, Preston Russell, Ridge Russell, Mason Evans, and Michael Slone.

Basic Leadership Training Graduates: Kameron Sauceman, Kaleb Reed, Christopher Seals, Aden Brooks, Hannah Collins, Andrew Villa, Jacob Fore, Kendall Chamberlain, Adreyan Collins, Haley Jarnigan, Aaron Gatewood, Dakota Watkins, and Kush Patel.

CO/XO School Graduates: Bradley Thacker and Jonathan Newhouse

Leadership Academy Cadet Cadre: Bradley Thacker, Jonathan Newhouse, Larinda Henley, Heather Whitt, Nathaniel Adams, and Ethan Kemp.