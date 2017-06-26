logo

Watlers State offering classes at Cherokee High

Mark Rutledge • Updated Today at 2:38 PM

ROGERSVILLE — Walters State Community College will offer classes at Cherokee High School in Hawkins County and at Cocke County High School this fall. The general education courses are required for most majors and meet from 6 p.m. to 9:05 p.m.

Classes offered at Cherokee High School are: The College Experience (Thursday); Humanities: Human Adventure I (Monday); Probability and Statistics (Wednesday); Intro to Sociology (Tuesday); and Fundamentals of Speech Communication (Wednesday).

Classes offered at Cocke County High School are: Composition I (Monday); American History I (Tuesday); Computer Applications (Wednesday); Probability and Statistics (Wednesday); Music Appreciation (Thursday); General Psychology (Monday) and Fundamentals of Speech Communication (Tuesday).

The classes are tailored to meet the needs of both dual enrollment high school students and adult students.

Fall semester begins Aug. 28. For more information, contact Frank Umbarger, coordinator of distance education, at 423-585-6989.

