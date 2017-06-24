Board of Regents appoints new senior leaders to help lead the college system

Both appointments are effective July 1. Tydings also notified the board at its quarterly meeting at Roane State Community College that she has appointed Dr. Lynn Goodman as special assistant to the chancellor, which was effective June 15.

Tydings said Deaton, Leming and Goodman will help lead the TBR system into its post-FOCUS Act student-success mission as a unified community and technical college system.

Deaton is currently in a dual role at the Tennessee Higher Education Commission, as both deputy executive director and associate executive director for policy, planning and research. He led THEC as interim executive director from 2014 to Aug. 1, 2016.

In his new role at the College System of Tennessee, Deaton will provide leadership and support to the chancellor on all aspects of the system. He will also lead the system’s policy and research efforts as the board executes its strategic vision of serving the needs of Tennessee’s students.

He joined THEC in 2000 as a policy analyst and served nine years as director of fiscal policy analysis. In addition to his service as the commission’s chief fiscal officer, his policy work has included development of higher education funding formulae, tuition policy and financial aid research.

Deaton earned his Ph.D. in 2006 from Vanderbilt University, where he studied the public policy adoption process in state government. Since 2007, he has served as an adjunct faculty member at Vanderbilt, teaching courses in higher education finance, public policy and policy economics. He was honored with the Distinguished Adjunct Faculty Member Award from Vanderbilt’s Peabody College for the 2014-15 academic year.

“Dr. Deaton’s knowledge of and relationships with THEC, the University of Tennessee, the locally governed institutions (the six former TBR universities now governed by their own independent boards), the Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association, and the Board of Regents are invaluable to this position,” Tydings told the board.

She said Deaton’s experience and knowledge in higher education research and assessment will provide the system with data, analysis and research to support existing and future student success initiatives

Leming, who will serve as interim vice chancellor of student success until a national search is conducted, is currently TBR’s associate vice chancellor for student affairs. She joined TBR as assistant vice chancellor for student affairs in 2014, focusing on student retention and college completion initiatives for all TBR colleges and universities.

Most notably, she has brought national attention to TBR for her coordination of the system’s high-impact practices to improve student retention and completion and low-income student initiatives. She also advises the TBR system’s student government presidents council.

“The experience Dr. Leming has in the oversight of the professional staff in student functions at our community and technical colleges, strategic planning, advisor to the student government presidents council and initiatives focusing on student retention and academic success gives her the unique advantage to best serve our students and the board as interim vice chancellor for student success,” Tydings said.

She served as assistant vice president and vice president for student affairs at the College of Coastal Georgia. While working on her doctorate, she was a doctoral research assistant at the University of Georgia and intern at the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia.

Leming earned her Ph.D. in 2013 from the Institute of Higher Education at the University of Georgia, where she studied higher education policy and governance. She holds a master of education degree with a concentration in higher education and student affairs from Virginia Tech and a bachelor’s degree from Minnesota State University. She has 19 years of experience working in various student affairs roles in Tennessee, Virginia and Georgia.

Goodman was previously associate vice chancellor for operations management in TBR’s Office of the Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology, providing strategic leadership, coordination, planning and execution of programs and systems across the 27 technical colleges.

“Dr. Goodman has nearly 30 years of leadership experience with the Tennessee Board of Regents and state government,” Tydings said. “She brings many valuable skills that will benefit the chancellor’s office, the community colleges and the technical colleges, and I believe she will do an excellent job for our system in this new role.”

Her service includes 15 years at Walters State Community College, seven years at the state Department of Human Resources and more than seven years at the TBR system office.

Goodman earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of West Georgia, her master of science at the University of Tennessee Knoxville and her Ed.D. in education leadership and policy analysis at East Tennessee State University in 1999.