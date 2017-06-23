King to host free Symphony of the Mountains Concert Aug. 27

The symphony will perform a light pops concert beginning at 6:30 p.m. In the performance will be King’s 150th anthem, “Ecclesiae et Litteris,” led by guest conductor W. Patrick Flannagan (’74), professor of Music and director of choral activities at King University. The anthem was written by Dr. Craig McDonald, a long-time faculty member, with music by Ann Holler (‘68), retired professor of Music at King. President Alexander W. Whitaker IV will also be a guest conductor for one number.

“Guests can bring chairs, blankets, or even a picnic to enjoy the free concert on the campus Oval,” said Denise Asbury, director of development at King. “The Oval is especially significant for this concert, as it was originally designed to be a place for members of King and the community to gather together in Christian fellowship. We hope to see you on the Oval in August.”

“King’s year-and-a-half long celebration will culminate in a free one-of-a-kind musical event to which we invite community members and business leaders to participate,” Asbury said. “King and Bristol share a rich heritage, and we hope that families and friends will join us for our final sesquicentennial celebration.”

The symphony is under the direction of Conductor Cornelia Laemmli Orth, a native of Switzerland, in her 11th season as music director of Symphony of the Mountains. She convincingly combines the classical-romantic tradition of her old world origins with the uniquely American flavor that her international background and extensive working experience in her adopted country has provided her.

Symphony of the Mountains Interim Executive Director Melissa L. Roberts said: "We are honored to be performing at the culminating event of King University’s year-long sesquicentennial celebration. After partnering with this prestigious university for many years, the invitation to perform with their music students, faculty, and alumni is a great compliment to our organization.”

Additional information about the Symphony of the Mountains can be found online at symphonyofthemountains.org/.