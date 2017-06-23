logo

Tennessee gubernatorial race

Firearms group sponsoring Monday meet the candidate event for Mae Beavers

Staff Reports • Updated Today at 5:06 PM

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Northeast Chapter of The Tennessee Firearms Association and The Kingsport Tea Party are sponsoring an event for Republican Tennessee gubernatorial candidates Mae Beavers.

The Come Meet the Candidate is set for Monday, June 26, at Bass Pro Shop. Dinner will start at 5:30 p.m. at Uncle Buck's Fish Bowl and Grill at The Pinnacle 1 Bass Pro Drrive, Bristol, Tenn. 37620, a chapter spokesman said Friday. RSVPs are requested and should go to Lyle Hill (423) 579-2660.

“Mae Beavers has been a stalwart conservative leader in Tennessee for over a decade. Mae has served in both the State House and the Senate and has a proven track record based on her strong values and beliefs in faith, family, fiscal responsibility, limited government and plain old common sense,” according to a statement on Beavers Facebook page. “Mae is now seeking to continue her principled no nonsense leadership as Governor of the great state of Tennessee, and she needs your support.”

