Firearms group sponsoring Monday meet the candidate event for Mae Beavers

The Come Meet the Candidate is set for Monday, June 26, at Bass Pro Shop. Dinner will start at 5:30 p.m. at Uncle Buck's Fish Bowl and Grill at The Pinnacle 1 Bass Pro Drrive, Bristol, Tenn. 37620, a chapter spokesman said Friday. RSVPs are requested and should go to Lyle Hill (423) 579-2660.

“Mae Beavers has been a stalwart conservative leader in Tennessee for over a decade. Mae has served in both the State House and the Senate and has a proven track record based on her strong values and beliefs in faith, family, fiscal responsibility, limited government and plain old common sense,” according to a statement on Beavers Facebook page. “Mae is now seeking to continue her principled no nonsense leadership as Governor of the great state of Tennessee, and she needs your support.”