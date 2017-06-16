Volunteer H.S. NJROTC cadets complete 'High Adventure Camp'

The purpose of High Adventure Camp is to have Cadets face and overcome challenging situations that take them out of their comfort zone. Basic Leadership Training exposes Cadets to various activities offered in NJROTC and builds teamwork with their classmates.

Cadets arrived around noon on May 28 on the heels of a severe storm on Saturday which left the region without power.

Cadets settled into their campsite and prepared to take the Cadet Fitness Challenge, one of the numerous activities of NJROTC, consisting of push-ups, curl-ups, and a one-mile run.

After working up a sweat and a good appetite, the Cadets enjoyed dinner and prepared for the next day’s activities.

Cadets started their day Monday, May 29 with a physical training session, then ate a cold breakfast and loaded buses. They headed out past Chattanooga, TN to High Country Adventures on the Ocoee for white water rafting. After braving the rapids, the Cadets enjoyed a lunch and returned to camp for dinner and team sports.

Tuesday, May 30 began the rotation of activities within the camp. Cadets ran and exercised before breakfast. After breakfast they participated in an activity, returned for lunch, went back out for another activity, returned for dinner and evening activities.

Tuesday, Volunteer shot small bore rifles and shotguns, then participated in a rifle match. In the afternoon they competed in an Orienteering competition, where they used a map and compass to locate points around the camp. Evening activities included more team sports and volleyball. Power came back on late on Tuesday.

Wednesday, Volunteer participated in COPE (Challenging Outdoor Personal Experience). Low COPE took up the morning as consisted on team building events. High COPE took up the evening and consisted of negotiating obstacles while suspended 40+ feet in the air. Evening activities included a Brain Brawl academic competition and practice for unit marching.

Thursday, Volunteer learned about the squad drill competition in the morning, then played team sports in the afternoon. The evening was filled with the drill competition, a uniform inspection, and more unit marching practice.

Friday, Cadets rappelled, zip-lined, climbed a rock wall, swam, and paddled canoes. A nice end to a busy week. In the evening they competed in a tug-of-war, took an academic test, and practiced more unit marching.

Saturday, Cadets started the day with a motivational run then prepared for the closing ceremony and departure. They received numerous awards for their accomplishments during the week. The Cadets marched in the closing ceremonies and loaded the bus for home.

Unit Awards: 1st Place Rifle Match, 1st Place Novice Orienteering, 2nd Place Intermediate Orienteering, 3rd Place Drill Competition, 3rd Place Team Sports, and 4th Place Uniform Inspection.

Individual Awards: Cheyenne Miller - 1st Place Female Fitness, 1st Place Female Push-Ups, 2nd Place Female Curl-Ups, and 3rd Place Female Mile; Austin West- 3rd Place Individual Rifle Match, and 5th Place Male Mile; Blake Perry - 1st Place Individual Rifle Match.

Each of the Cadets earned the following NJROTC ribbons for their efforts: Leadership Training, Drill Team, Academic Team, Physical Fitness Team, Orienteering Team, and Rifle Team.

Cadets returned home exhausted from the long, active days (which included nighttime security watches), hungry for fast food, and smiling from the fun of the week. Oh, and they did all of this without their phones or other electronic devices.