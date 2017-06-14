Madison County's Estes 2A softball player of the year

Estes, a sophomore pitcher, was the player of the year and Yowell was the coach of the year for the Lady Mountaineers, who defeated Richlands 4-0 in the title game. The pitcher opposite Estes in the state championship, Blue Tornado freshman Mac Osborne, also made the first team.

Wise Central senior Rachel Porchie was an all-state first-teamer as the utility player.

The team is determined by an all-state committee comprising eight softball coaches, four from each region, and each group has its own committee. Only first-team all-region selections are eligible for selection to the all-state team.

2017 VHSL Group 2A All-State Softball Team

Player of the Year

Logyn Estes, Madison County

Coach of the Year

Jesse Yowell, Madison County

2A First Team

P — Logyn Estes, So., Madison County

P — Kailyn Spencer, Sr., Goochland

P — Mac Osborne, Fr., Richlands

C — Megan Puckett, Sr., Chatham

1B — Kara Price, Sr., Madison County

2B — Hannah Johnson, Fr., Madison County

3B — Grace Glaubit, Sr., Maggie Walker

SS — Brianna Mills, Sr., Gretna

DP-Flex— Hannah Morrison, Sr., Lebanon

OF — Ryan Vermillion, Jr., Nottoway

OF — Dani Bloomingdale, Sr., Clarke County

OF — Brooklyn Fridley, So., Page County

OF — Madison Varney, So., Lebanon

Utility — Rachel Porchie, Sr., Wise Central

2A Second Team

P — Hannah Hudson, Jr., Nottoway

P — Olivia Simmons, Sr., James River

P — Morgan Hamm, So., Lebanon

C — Shelby Digman, Sr., Buffalo Gap

1B —Emily Gormus, Jr., Buckingham

2B — Katlynn Baldwin, Fr., Richlands

3B — Laken Sparks, Sr., Tazewell

SS — Abigail Barber, Jr., Maggie Walker

DP-Flex — Cassie Garrett, Sr., Nottoway

OF — Leah Pultz, Jr., Buffalo Gap

OF — Courtney Rawes, So., Appomattox

OF — Cameron Hildebrand, So., James River

OF — Macey Vest, Jr., Floyd County

Utility — Briana Person, Sr., Greensville County