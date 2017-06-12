Cherokee hosts NJROTC 'Sail Camp' at Camp Davy Crockett

Thirty-two cadets from four NJROTC Area Nine schools attended including Cherokee HS NJROTC, Rogersville; Daviess County HS NJROTC, Owensboro, KY; David Crockett HS NJROTC, Jonesborough, TN; and Sullivan North HS NJROTC, Kingsport, TN.

Academy rigor begin with military formation with the Army JROTC and Air Force JROTC cadets for morning colors and daily instructional briefing. After breakfast, the cadets marched down “The Point” for their daily sailing experience.

Commander Merv Dial, the NJROTC Area Nine Manager, was on site each day for the sail academy instruction. With a focus of fun, safety and sailing success, the cadets learned from experienced instructors at the BSA Camp Davy Crockett the tools to becoming confident small sail boat sailors, including: water safety, weather factors, and seamanship practices, rules of the road on water, knot tying, and complete procedures for rigging a “Sunfish” sail boat for sailing.

At the completion of a long day of sailing, the cadets marched back to “Wolf Camp” where they camped each night. After showers and change over to formation uniform, the cadet marched back to the flag pole area for evening colors and debriefing before heading to evening chow time. Overall, the 2017 NJROTC Area Nine East Sail Academy was a huge success teaching young cadets the skills for sail on beautiful Cherokee Lake launching from BSA Camp Davy Crockett.

Cadets in attendance in no particular order:

Session 1 - Cherokee HS NJROTC: Bradley Thacker, Jesse Johnson, Austin Davis, Cameron Culpepper, Jewel MacGregor, Haley Iafrate, and Ethan Kemp. Sullivan North HS NJROTC: Joe Gamble and Jacob Klug. Daviess County HS NJROTC: Michaela Hutchins, Abigail Roby, Bobby Barnett, Griffan Sayre, and Cory Mcltyre.

Session 2 - Cherokee HS NJROTC: Jonathan Newhouse, Nathaniel Adams (Cadre), Andrew Villa, Preston Russell, Ridge Russell, Tanner Justice, Jaren Helton, Larinda Henley, and Aaron Gatewood. David Crockett HS NJROTC: Breanna Mathes, Mika Hoilman, Kaitlyn Morris, Brandon Mathes, Owen McAlister, Payton Cox, Riley Dickens, Joey Robinson, and Daniel Whipp.