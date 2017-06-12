Bulls Gap's 'Bunkhouse' hosts fundraiser for Lunchbox

Of One Accord Ministry have 4 buses on the road this summer to feed hungry children during the recess time from school which falls from June through the end of July. Last year, the ministry fed nearly 400 children a day, providing nearly 15,000 meals.

Rita Jones, ministry leader for The Lunchbox was literally amazed at the enormous amount of planning, advertising and promotion involved. Then ministry leaders were just as amazed at all the setup required for the event. They applauded the Spayth's effort and to each group that traveled from Hawkins County, Morristown, Greeneville and other communities to set up all their equipment and perform in order that every child will have a lunch this summer in Hawkins County.

Groups invited were Barbara Turner and Weathered Soul, Chris Long, The Brit Brothers, Glen Spayth and Clark Bailey, Pacer and the Sundowners, Hayden Garber, and the Samantha Gray Band and Jimmy Dean.