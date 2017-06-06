Johnson City, Greeneville homeschooled students win National Merit scholarships

Rebekah G. Preshong, a homeschooled Johnson City student, won a National Merit scholarship from Tennessee Technological University. Samuel J. Van Amberg, a homeschooled Greeneville student, won a National Merit scholarship from Wheaton College. Both have a probable career field in chemical engineering.

Ofﬁcials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the Finalists in the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution. These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution ﬁnancing the scholarship. An additional group of Scholars will be announced in July, bringing the total number of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship recipients in the 2017 competition to approximately 4,000. This year, 182 higher education institutions are underwriting Merit Scholarship awards through the National Merit Scholarship Program. Sponsor colleges and universities include 103 private and 79 public institutions located in 44 states and the District of Columbia.

Wednesday’s announcement is the third National Merit Scholar release in 2017. NMSC named recipients of corporate-sponsored awards on April 19 and winners of National Merit $2500 Scholarships on May 10. Additional recipients of college-sponsored awards will be announced on July 17. By the conclusion of this year’s competition, about 7,500 academic champions will have won National Merit Scholarships worth more than $32 million.