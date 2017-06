It was held May 23 at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton campus, known as TCAT-Elizabethton. Suzanne earned this recognition by having the highest combined score in her 4-H project; placing 1st with her 4-H Line & Design Portfolio and 2nd for her Interactive Exhibit Display.

She will be participating in several other events related to her 4-H project this summer including 4-H Academic Conference on the University of Tennessee, Knoxville campus in June.