Fun Fest marks 37th year as community festival

And this year’s concerts are expected to prove popular, Fun Fest Director Lucy Fleming, as many performers are geared toward the “MTV” generation of the late 1970s to mid-1980s, which is the 1981 time frame in which Fun Fest was born.

Modern Kingsport’s 100th anniversary of incorporation will be highlighted in some events, including a new event of First Christian Church and that Kingpsort City Schools and East Tennessee State University in Johnson City also will be involved in events.

Fun Fest 2017 will run July 14-22, a Friday through the next Saturday. The annual festival’s booklet guide will be published as an insert in the Kingsport Times-News June 22.

“People grew up on the music we’re having this year for Friday and Saturday,” Fleming said May 1, the day that a limited number of up-close-and-personal tickets went on sale in person at the Fun Fest store, 400 Clinchfield Ave., and by phone. Those tickets are $50, $60 or $70 per person for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The Friday and Saturday VIP tickets are long gone, although general admission tickets are still available.

Christian rock artist and pastor Zach Williams will open the show Thursday, July 20, while Christian pop-rock group Tenth Avenue North will follow and Christian rocker Jeremy Camp will headline it.

The Friday night, July 21 concert will open with classic rock band Night Ranger, followed by headliner and Grammy Award-winning songwriter, musician, actor and best-selling author Rick Springfield.

The Saturday night concert July 22 will open with Canadian rock band Barenaked Ladies. The festival will close with Saturday night’s headliner, Grammy-winning group Huey Lewis and the News.

Taste, a food vendor event across Fort Henry Drive from the stadium running July 19 to July 22, will continue and include more food trucks in addition to the Food Truck Rodeo at Allandale Mansion July 16. Working with Keep Kingsport Beautiful, Fleming said Fun Fest is going “green” by encouraging a reduction in trash and waste, including minimizing of styrofoam and businesses and others not handing out lots of flyers during parades and other events.

The event also will work the Healthy Kingsport on a walking challenge to keep track of how much people walk during the event.

“I think we’re actually going to do a lot of stuff that gets people out and around,” Fleming said. Some of that walking will be to events where a new inflatable 10-foot tall Festus, the official Fun Fest mascot, will be used to mark events or provide a place to go when folks get lost or separated from their party.

Online general admission tickets can be purchased at www.funfest.net. From May 1 through July 13, ticket prices will be $15 and $20 respectively. For the week of Fun Fest, from July 14 through 22, ticket prices will increase to $20 and $25. Tickets will be available for purchase at the Fun Fest Store, located at 400 Clinchfield St., Suite 100, beginning June 23 at 9 a.m.

Last year’s Buskerfest downtown will be continued this year, Fleming said, but with more focus on international culture. The downtown event on Broad Street July 15 will include Greek Orthodox Church folk dancers as well as folks from the Indian and Asian communities. A busker is a street performer, and the event also will include street musicians and have a stage in front of the Kingpsort Public Library.

The traditional start to Fun Fest remains the Mardi Gras parade July 14 downtown. The Stooges, a band from New Orleans, will be there and perform the next day. The fireworks, viewable from the stadium but also much of Kingsport, will end the event after the July 22 concert. The hot air balloons also will return on the last weekend of the event.

A Mini Maker Faire will be July 22 at the Civic Auditorium. She said it is a celebration of creating and hands-on learning including STEM- (science, technology, engineering and math) type activites plus artisians, crafters and hobbyists. The idea is “show what you’re doing and show what you’re learing,” Fleming said.

Kids Central, a popular even for the younger crowd, is moving from Johnson Elementary School to the V.O. Dobbins Community Center. The Crazy 8’s July 15 will start an hour earlier than prior years.

When Fun Fest was launched in 1981, Fleming, who became director in 2000, said not many festivals or events in the region had outdoor performances like Fun Fest. The festival also was created at a time rife with community turmoil over annexation by the city, a liquor-by-the-drink referendum and high school sports rivalries.

“It was a way to get people to work together on a common good idea,” Fleming said of the roots of FunFest.”Everybody could agree on a common good.” She said the festival has kept that idea over the years, not just for people in the greater Tri-Cities but also by having events for everybody from toddlers to senior citizens.