Sullivan schools compete in Eastern Region 4-H Clover Bowl; Holston Middle comes in second

The event tests students in grades 4-8 knowledge of Tennessee history, agriculture, family and consumer sciences and 4-H. The event consists of four member teams competing in a single elimination, quiz bowl style tournament format. Schools from thirty-three counties are eligible to participate. Sullivan County teams earned the opportunity to participate in the regional event by winning the County 4-H Clover Bowl at Northeast State College in April.

This year's Sullivan County teams were from: 4th grade: Holston Elementary; 5th grade: Indian Springs Elementary; 6th grade: Holston Middle-Eastern Region Reserve Champions (2nd), 7th grade: Comprised of students from Holston Middle, Mary Hughes (K-8) and Bluff City Middle schools.