Cherokee students earn certification as Pharmacy Technicians

That feat was a first for Cherokee Health Science students.

Through rigorous classroom instruction, independent study, and support of community pharmacists and pharmacy employees, Cherokee students Taylor Begley, Taylor Stewart, Sarah Solomon, and Tiffany Cook earned industry certification as Pharmacy Technicians last week.

This is the second year the capstone course has been offered to eligible seniors and the first year students have been successful passing the exam.

To sit for the exam, students completed a semester long course in addition to completing more than 50 hours of of Work-Based Learning at U-Save Pharmacy and Medical Center Pharmacy in Rogersville.

Most pharmacy employers seek applicants with a certification, and many mandate it as a requirement.

Taking the ExCPT exam and earning your CPhT certification from NHA can help you stand out and set you up for success.

As a Pharmacy Technician, you may perform some or all of the following tasks:

1. Receive prescription requests from patients and doctors’ offices

2. Accurately measure medication amounts

3. Package and label prescriptions

4. Establish and maintain patient records

5. Accept payment for prescriptions and process insurance claims

6. Manage inventory

Pharmacy Technicians are sought-after professionals in pharmacies located in hospitals, drug stores, doctors’ offices and grocery stores. With a CPhT certification from NHA, you’ll have the credentials you need to invest in your future and prepare for a rewarding career as a Pharmacy Technician.