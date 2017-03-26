PROGRESS Volunteer KCS historian, retired teacher, on quest for school system history

Cheryl Rice knows or is working to find out. Rice retired at the end of the 2014-16 school year after a more than three-decade career as a public school teacher, but she volunteered to be the historian for Kingsport City Schools.

Her new endeavor, a non-paid volunteer position, is tracing school system history amid efforts to plan for the pending celebration of the city’s centennial celebration in 2017.

It all started at a Kingsport Retired Teachers’ Association meeting, where she decided to volunteer her services.

Rice is searching at individual schools but also seeking public input and possible donations “if they are interested in donating anything.”

Some items are already in place at the Heritage Room at the KCS Administrative Support Center downtown. Although not open to the public, she said items including photos, annuals and ledgers are being collected there with potential future plans for possible public access. She declined a request to be interviewed, photographed or have the collection photographed.

Her efforts also include items and information from schools that no longer exist such as the old Douglass High School, the black school for the city until it integrated in the late 1960s with the opening of the current D-B building.

During a recent retired teachers’ group meeting, KCS Chief Information Officer Andy True said the system needed to have a designated historian. Since Rice was a retired city teacher and she and her parents both attended city schools and graduated from Dobyns-Bennett, she decided to volunteer.

Also, Leroy Sprankle, an early and well-known longtime D-B coach, was her great uncle, and her church, First Presbyterian on Church Circle, like the city, will mark its centennial in 2017.

“By having a volunteer historian for the district, we are able to further our mission of remembering and honoring the heritage of our school system,” True said.

“Mrs. Rice brings a wealth of experience and passion to the task of telling the near 100-year history of Kingsport City Schools,” True said. “As a district, it is critical for us to remember our past and recognize how it shapes who we are, what we aim to become. As a district, we stand on the shoulders of those that have come before us and our current and future success is rooted in that heritage. We are thrilled that Cheryl has volunteered to take on this important and exciting task.”

Rice taught Spanish for 31 years, four in the Sullivan County system and another 27 at Kingsport’s Dobyns-Bennett High School. She is a 1968 graduate of D-B.

Rice has said she had three goals as KCS historian when she started.

The first, to compile biographies of influential and well known people who came through and graduated from the city school system, Rice said is almost completed thanks to communications editor Marybeth McLain.

The list includes newscaster John Palmer, football athlete Bobby Dodd, businessmen Jack King and Pal Barger and the long-serving Sprankle, subject of a book called “My Boys.”

The second is to make an inventory of items stored at individual schools, including PTA scrapbooks and things like the Sevier blueprints.

“I want to make a list of things so people will know where to go if they want to look at them,” Rice said.

She said that effort is underway.

The third goal is a timeline of major milestones in the school system, including when all the schools first opened, when the system went to a junior high system and later to a middle school system and other developments. She has completed that timeline, which goes from the 1870s to 2017.

She said Eastman Chemical Co., long a supporter of public education, has many school history items in its archives.

The original school system in the city is a 20th Century creature but predates incorporation of the city since it was formed by business and industry.

Board of Education member Susan Lodal said one of the first actions of the newly incorporated city was to accept the existing “city” school system and establish a school board to oversee it.

Rice did not start with a blank slate. She said the retired teachers’ group did a history of each school in 1996 that she hopes to update.

Anyone with information to share or items to donate or lend to the effort can contact Rice at crice@k12k.com. Also, items can be left at the receptionist’s desk on the second floor of the Administrative Support Center at 400 Clinchfield St., Suite 200. For more information, call (423) 378-2100.