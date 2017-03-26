PROGRESS Researching the family tree: Local genealogy opportunities

Genealogy, finding your roots by researching branches on the family tree, is something people do on a sometimes daily basis in Kingsport and Blountville. The popularity of the television show “Who Do You Think You Are?” has helped drive some family history research, officials said, as have at least two services that use a DNA sample to determine ethnic origin.

The Archives of the Kingsport Public Library and main Sullivan County Library in Blountville have records that can help in family history research, as does the Sullivan County Archives, also in Blountville. The Kingsport facility has documents and photos, while in Blountville some documents are at the library while most photos and other documents are at the archives.

Sheila Hunt, executive director of the Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism, is a certified archives manager and has served as a professional genealogist and lecturer across the United States for more than 30 years. She does not provide that service for individuals visiting the archives but does offer appointments and help for folks who want assistance in their research at the recently opened Regional Research Center of the archives.

“We love to help them,” said Hunt, who has available a one-sheet primer at the archives on tracking family history. “We have a lot of people who call ahead to make an appointment.” The center has or has access to Sullivan County government records back to 1863, three wills pre-1863, when the county courthouse burned, and all deeds back to 1775 since the registrar of deeds took the deeds home before the fire. Published histories of other area counties and communities also are housed there.

And the archives, through a donation, soon will have a 70-inch monitor on which people can view records and photos, and choose which ones they want to have copied. It also will offer classes in the late spring and early summer in family history research, Hunt said.

Both libraries also offer free access to their members to Heritage Quest and a library version of Ancestory.com, and the Sullivan archive offers a full version of Ancenstory.com. The online resources offer links to all sorts of records not available locally, such as immigration records from Ellis Island. The Ancestory.com for libraries, which does not allow the posting of family histories but has most other functions, can only be used at the library, although Heritiage Quest can be accessed from a home computer. Another free online resource is Findagrave.com.

“We ask them (new family tree researchers) to list as much information about the family as they know,” Karen Cassell, a reference librarian in Kingsport, said of starting the process from scratch. That and some research can results in a pedigree chart going back five generations. The Palmer Room is a resource for such research, with photos and various records, but Cassell said a usual early step is to find the grandfather and grandmother in a census when they were children, which will show parents and siblings. However, Hunt pointed out the census before 1850 only listed the head of household but that deeds and estate settlements often listed more family members.

An issue, Cassell and Hunt said, is that some researchers make assumptions that are put online or printed in family histories that turn out to be erroneous.

“You have to verify,” Cassell said. “That is the hard part.” Hunt agreed, saying that primary sources such as census records are much more likely to be correct than something possibly incorrect that someone posted or published, even if well intentioned. The archives has family records and histories in old Bibles, as well as surname files and all sorts of photographs.

Heather Duby, acting director of the Sullivan County Library, said the genealogy history room at that library generally draws two kinds of folks: people just starting their family history quest and more grizzled research veterans who have hit the proverbial brick wall in their genealogy. Hunt echoed that sentiment.

“We have people who have been trying to track their genealogy for a while and they’ve hit that brick wall,” Duby said. “With genealogy, you will always hit a brick wall.”

Duby and other officials said sometimes folks from other parts of the country will stay in a hotel for weeks doing family history in the Tri-Cities. Hunt said the archives has had folks from Hawaii, Singapore, Alabama and Michigan do research.

“Sometimes we’ll have it used all day long and then we’ll go a couple of weeks without anyone,” Duby said of resources that include census, marriage and other public records. Hunt said that to do a pedigree, working backwards on your family tree, can take five years or longer because of the need to verify information.

“With the 100th anniversary of Kingsport, we’ll probably see an increase,” Duby said. “I would love to have a full-time genealogist. I can’t afford it.”

Cassell said the Kingpsort archives has county and community history books from a 100-mile radius, as well as donated family histories, marriage records and deeds in the Palmer Room. The facility also has donated pedigree charts family researchers have done, but only as space allows. Hunt said the Sullivan archives has “half a school house” full of old county records and accepts all sorts of other records, pedigrees, photos and histories.

The county library has no official genealogists but will help folks as it can, offering resources and help. “We do have some folks who are semi-trained. We are always training in progress,” Duby said. Going through marriage records, Census information and birth and death records is part of the research, she said.

The county library also will have a four-part genealogy series of lectures in October.

Other resources in the region, Duby said, include a Family History Center in Johnson City. It was established and maintained by the Mormon Church, and microfilm of documents can be sent from anywhere in the country to Johnson City for research viewing, Duby said.

The Washington County Archives in Jonesborough may also be of help. The archives, in its home at 103 W. Main St., will be dedicated in a public ceremony on Saturday, April 1, beginning at 2 p.m. at the International Storytelling Center at 116. W. Main St.

In addition, Cassell said the Kingsport library has access to an online newspaper archive, which has digitized copies of newspapers from across the United States, including the Kingsport Times-News, Kingsport Times and Kingpsport News.

She said many papers in days gone by carried not just obituaries and marriage notices but also birthday parties and visits family members made to other family members.

To contact the Sullivan County Library in Blountville, call (423) 224-2559.

To contact the Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism, call (423) 323-4660.

To contact the Kingsport Public Library and Archives, call (423) 229-9489.