PROGRESS No drive-in theaters remain active in Kingsport, but many were back in their heyday

But back in the heyday of drive-ins, particularly after World War II and through the 1960s, drive-ins abounded inside and near the Model City.

“You’d see all the John Wayne movies downtown (in regular theaters); then you’d go to the drive-in to see them again,” said Kenny Stallard, a Lynn Garden native and history buff on the greater Kingsport area who turns 73 in April. Stallard said he remembers seeing “Rebel Without a Cause” with James Dean and Elvis movies at drive-ins.

The following history of drive-in theaters in and around Kingsport is based on information from Stallard, the cinematreasures.org website and the Kingsport Public Library’s archives, as well as old Kingsport Times-News, Kingsport Times and Kingsport News articles.

The newest drive-in, and last to close in Kingpsort, was the MarBro, at the intersection of New Beason Well Road and Stone Drive. The site is across New Beason Well Road from the Walgreens. It opened in 1964 and closed in 1985. Parts of it, including the main building and a section of the old sign, are still visible from Stone Drive just east of Walgreens.

The Triangle, operating in the late 1950s and early 1960s on what is now the gas station with a Dunkin’ Donut near CVS, was at the convergence of Gibson Mill and Stone Drive.

The Bays Mountain or Highway 81 drive-in was roughly where the Eastman Credit Union building near MeadowView is today, close to the golf course and the former airport there.

And the Kingsport Drive-In, started in 1952, was in an area where the Eastman Employee Center is now. However, after an ownership change in 1966 it was, according to the Kingsport Times-News, a practically new drive-in theater. It ceased to operate in 1972, after which Eastman built the employee center.

To the east of Kingsport was the Beacon on state Route 126 in the Walnut Hill area where Dollar General is today. It opened in 1952 and closed in 1983.

To the north of town just outside the city limits was the Sundown in neighboring Virginia, across from today’s Burgers R Us on U.S. Route 23, the Taylor where Food City is near Moccasin Gap also on 23, Stallard recalled. Hawkins County also had the Jolly Roger between Surgoinsville and Rogersville on the north side of U.S. Highway 11W. It is a mobile home sales lot. Another drive-in, the Highland, was where the Hawkins County school system’s bus shop is closer in to town.

In Bristol is the Twin-City on Volunteer Parkway, which opened n 1952. The Stateline has operated in Elizabethton since 1947, and the Central in Appalachia since 1952.