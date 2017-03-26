PROGRESS Movie theaters pre-dated Kingsport's incorporation

Going to the movies here was something that predated the incorporation of modern Kingsport in 1917, part of more than a century of motion picture entertainment in the Model City.

The city has a long cinema history, based on information collected and written about by Kingsport Times-News columnist Vince Staten, information and memories of local history buff Kenny Stallard, the website cinematreasues.org and old issues of the Kingsport Times, Kingsport News and Kingsport Times-News, as well as the archives of the Kingpsort Public Library.

“I saw movies at the Strand, State Center, Rialto and Gem,” Stallard recalled. “We went as kids to all the kids clubs they had.” He specifically remembers going to a Saturday double header matinee at the Rialoto for 9 cents.

“Back then they’d let us get out and roam around,” Stalldard said. “We would go to Wallace New Stand and buy a bag of popcorn about as long as your arm and they didn’t say a thing to us” in the theaters.

The first theater in the city, before it was incorporated in 1917 or before a newspaper starting publishing here in 1916, was the original Strand on the corner of Main and Shelby streets downtown. It moved to Broad Street in 1925 and the old location became the Gem Theater, which later housed the Downtown Kingsport Association. The Strand at its new site burned in 1945 but was rebuilt and reopened in 1947. It closed in 1979 and is used by the Lamplight Theatre, a Christian group.

The Gem closed as a theater in the 1960s, later was gutted by fire and later for a time was the Downtown Kingsport Association headquarters.

The Queen opened in 1917 or before and briefly became the Gaiety in 1919 before reverting back the Queen. It ran until 1925 in the Parker Building on Broad.

The Rialto opened in the Five Points section of downtown on Cherokee Street in 1921 and closed in 1961 or 1962. Stallard said he

The State opened on the corner of Broad and Market in 1936 and closed in 1978. It underwent a renovation that was never finished and awaits its fate.

“The first movie I ever remember seeing was 'Gone with the Wind' ” on its second showing in Kingpsort," recalled Stallard, a Lynn View High School graduate who grew up in Lynn Garden. He said his mother packed homemade peanut butter and crackers to eat. Later, he remembered seeing a 3-D movie starring Vincent Price, “House of Wax,” about a wax museum operator who kills people and then uses their corpses covered in wax as museum displays.

The Fox opened in Highland in 1940 and was raided for showing movies on a Sunday, the first Kingsport theater to do so. It closed no later than 1963.

The Center opened on Commerce Street in 1948 and closed in 1955, operated by Jimmy Pepper who once managed the State.

So only the State and the Strand survived the onslaught of television in earnest in the 1950s, although Stallard said the mall theaters would kill the downtown ones, not television.

In 1971, the Terrance opened in the Kings Giant Plaza, the area where HMG and Wellmont Health Systems have health care facilities.

That same year, the Martin, later the Martin Twin, opened in the Kingsport Mall on Eastman Road.

Five years later, in 1976, the Fort Henry Five opened in the Fort Henry Mall, offering the first multiplex with five screens. It expanded and in 2002 was taken over by a new company, Marque Theatres, and then in 2013 after a brief period of no mall theater another company, Frank Theatres, started operating the theater and expanded it into 12 screens. The new owners of the mall, rebranded the Kingpsort Town Center by the last owners, are bringing in another theater operator call NCG Cinemas. That will leave the mall without a theater for a few months later this year.

However, Kingsport won’t be without a theater. The Tri-Cities Cinemas 7 at the old Carolina Pottery off Interstate 81’s Exit 66, opened in 1999 and after recently getting new ownership, remains. It is and always has been in Kingsport’s city limits but much closer to Blountville.

Going back in time again for a bit, just outside Kingsport in Sullivan County, although now in the city limits, the Garden Theater opened in Lynn Garden in the mid-1940s but had a short run after a fire took it in 1947. It was located where Pal’s is. Stallard said it burned despite fire trucks being on site saving surrounding houses since the theater had no fire protection contract but the houses did.

Stallard said he remembers as a child going to that old theater site, where evangelists would set up tents on the old concrete theater foundation, to check out rumors the service would include snake handling.

A little farther north on state Route 23 into Virginia were three theaters circa 1950s: the Taylor, Gate City and Scott theaters. Gate City opened in 1947, Scott was destroyed in a 1956 fire and the other is long closed. And to the west in Hawkins County, Rogersville had a theater downtown, the Roxy, that operated from 1947 to 1988, when it was demolished.