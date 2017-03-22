Bristol Tennessee wins $500,000 grant to prepare pad-ready site for up to 420,000-square-foot building

This program is part of the larger Rural Economic Opportunity Act passed in 2016 and helps communities prepare industrial sites for businesses. The grants assist communities in finalizing infrastructure and site improvements for Select Tennessee Certified Sites and sites that will go through the site certification process. The projects prepare the sites for new business operations and jobs.

All told, 33 communities were awarded Site Development Grants with 15 communities receiving the grants in 2016. “Having a large pad-ready site is a critical component in attracting new large business to our community,” BTES CEO Mike Browder said. “Having an extremely reliable electric system and a fiber optic system that offers 10 gigabits per second to our entire service area will also help to attract advanced manufacturing, service industries, data centers, fulfillments centers or corporate offices to this newly developed site. We are looking forward to the opportunities this grant will provide BTES and the community team.”